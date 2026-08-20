Actor Tim Robbins Warns Democrats to Drop the Fake Outrage and ‘Get Their Stuff Together’

Oscar-winning actor Tim Robbins has a warning for Democrats. He hopes they will stop acting like fools.

Speaking to fellow actors Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett on the SmartLess podcast, the Oscar-winning star said he had a bone to pick with the Democrat Party and its followers.

“I got to say, there got to be better ideas and better, you know, better motivation for people to vote for Democrats. They have to get their stuff together. They really do,” Robbins said.

He went on to say that there is too much. reliance on a constant stream of political outrage and that the outrage is replacing logical thought about the issues.

“The idea that you can find your worth and purpose and virtue by hatred is this terrible, terrible idea,” Robbins lamented.

He also warned that personalizing politics is not the best idea, and said, “The idea that if the source of your hatred is a particular person you don’t know, it’s even a worse idea. You’re battling a concept or an idea or a philosophy. You’re not dealing with an individual.”

“So, I feel like there’s too many people that wake up agitated about political figures … on either side and it’s not a good way to start your day,” he added.

“If the first thing you’re doing is doomscrolling about something that will make you feel better about your political beliefs, you know, you might try a little yoga, or you might try a little exercise or take a bike ride,” he advised.

This is not the first time that Robbins has talked about stepping bak from all their undue passion about politics and politicians. Recently he told podcast king Joe Rogan that his own habit of engaging in political outrage was beginning to take a toll on his mental well being.

“I was frustrated with feeling anger about what was going on in the world, and I said, ‘I want to release that. I don’t want to be consumed by that anger,'” he said of his personal revelation.

The Shawshank Redemption star was once very loud and in everyone’s face about his left-wing political beliefs and was frequently heard spouting off about current events. But more recently he began tacking toward the center.

In July of 2024, for instance, Robbins told lefties to “get over your blind hatred” of Trump in the wake of the assassination attempt on president Trump. In another case, he ripped the mainstream media for “serving as a thuggish censorship arm” of the Biden government in 2023. And in 2022 he blasted the left for demonizing people who opposed COVID lockdowns, and insisted that liberals “turned onto tribal, angry, vengeful people.”

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