Tim Robbins Condemns Trump Assassination Attempt: ‘Get Over Your Blind Hatred’

Veteran Hollywood star Tim Robbins publicly condemned the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump while calling on people to get over their “blind hatred.”

In a post on X, Robbins referenced people talking about his 1992 film Bob Roberts in which false flag assassination occurs.

“To anyone drawing a parallel between my film Bob Roberts and the attempted assassination of Trump, let’s be clear,” he began. “What happened yesterday was a real attempt on a presidential candidate’s life. Those that are denying the assassination attempt was real are truly in a deranged mindset.”

“A human being was shot yesterday. Another killed,” he added. “They may not be human beings that you agree with politically but for shame folks. Get over your blind hatred of these people. They are fellow Americans. This collective hatred is killing our souls and consuming whatever is left of our humanity.”

Actor Wendell Pierce shared a message, which Marvel actor Mark Ruffalo reposted, that also strongly condemned the assassination attempt.

“There is no place in America for political violence. This assassination attempt was a dark day for America. I condemn the attempt to murder the former President. America knows the pain of political violence. When a Republican President was assassinated. When a Democratic President was assassinated. America knows the pain of political violence,” said Pierce.

Democrats, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), and former Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), emphatically condemned the violence and wished former President Donald Trump well. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) condemned the violence as well.

