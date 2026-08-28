Video: CNN Apologizes for Using Las Vegas Dolly Parton Impersonator Photo When Announcing Singer’s Death

CNN has apologized for using a photo of a Las Vegas Dolly Parton impersonator when announcing her death instead of the actual country singer.

The mea culpa occurred during broadcast of Laura Coates Live as part of a tribute to Parton roughly 12 hours after her passing. Rather than presenting an actual photo of Dolly Parton, CNN instead featured a photo of 58-year-old Kelly Vohnn – a known impersonator in Las Vegas. After backlash online, CNN apologized.

“We regret the error and apologize to the Parton family,” CNN said in a brief statement on Thursday.

Vohnn told the California Post that friends began bombarding her with text messages after her photo aired on CNN.

“I started getting all these texts in from friends saying that I was on CNN, and I couldn’t believe it,” Vohnn said. “I was already heartbroken at losing Dolly because of how much she has given to me as a woman and an artist. But then to see these images of me on screen was just weird.”

“Somebody at CNN really messed up and didn’t do their research,” she added. “I felt so sorry and apologetic for Dolly, because over her career there are so many wonderful images and moments that they could have chosen from — and CNN just picked something not appropriate. To be clear, I have never represented myself as being Dolly ever in my life. I have always been known as a tribute act for her and many other stars.”