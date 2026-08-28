Rosie O’Donnell Praises Jelly Roll After His ‘Fat Pig’ Trump Attacks on ‘Kimmel Live!’

Comedian and former The View host Rosie O’Donnell is now a fan of country star Jelly Roll after he went on the left-wing Jimmy Kimmell Live! show and denounced President Donald Trump and told Republicans to stop listening to his music.

“I love this Jelly Roll guy. Shoutout to you. Back at you. you are killing this mister…I’m going to go have a jelly donut in your honor,” the hate-filled comedian said in a post to social media.

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She went on to say that her door is open for the “Son of a Sinner” singer, who disgorged his torrent of hate while filling in for Kimmel as host of the late-night show.

“Let’s talk about the main event of America this weekend. It was the big IndyCar race hosted by the president,” Jelly Roll said of the Freedom 250 Grand Prix in Washington, D.C. “The cars drove through the streets of D.C., and there’s Donald Trump who apparently has never held a flag before.”

“What a shit job!” Jelly Roll said, reacting to video of Trump waving a flag at the event celebrating America’s semisesquicentennial. “How do you fuck up waving a flag?”

The singer went on saying, “But the president seemed to enjoy the IndyCar race, which was a real switch up for him, ’cause normally he only likes his own race.”

Jelly Roll also slammed the president for taking the ceremonial lap around the track.

“Trump also drove around the track in his motorcade, doing what they call the lap of honor, which sounds like a loyalty program at a strip club,” Jelly Roll added. “Five percent cash back in the champagne room for all Lap of Honor members.”

The singer went even farther down the path of hatred and told anyone who isn’t a radical leftist that he no longer wants them as his fan.

“Some folks online were upset that I didn’t treat the president with reverence and dignity,” he exclaimed. “But I want to remind y’all that I go by the name Jelly Roll.”

He pointed out that he was cracking jokes because it’s “a damn late-night show.”

“That’s where you talk about the news and you make jokes,” he said.

Regarding pledged boycotts, Jelly Roll welcomed his angry fans to stop listening if they so choose.

“For those who threatened to stop listening to my music based on my comments last night, I just want to say with conviction: go right ahead,” he said.

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