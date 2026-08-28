Kellogg: Iran ‘Being Supplied’ Weapons by China, But Iran Doesn’t Have Anything Worrying

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” former Trump National Security Adviser and former Trump Envoy Keith Kellogg said that Iran is being supplied by China, but “when you look at kinetic strikes and the military, they don’t have anything really left” and while they will be able to use drones and ballistic missiles on occasion, “it’s not something that I would really be concerned about.”

Guest host David Asman said there are “enablers” like the UAE on finance, and then asked, “But what about China? First of all, are they still being supplied weapons by China?”

Kellogg answered, “Well, they are being supplied by China, President Xi and President Trump are going to have — talking about that. But they do have their regular people they rely on, be it the Russians or be it the North Koreans or be it the Chinese as well. But we’re going to keep isolating them as well, and they won’t have, really, the munitions to react well. And, frankly, when you look at kinetic strikes and the military, they don’t have anything really left. They’re going to shoot an occasional ballistic missile or they’re going to shoot occasional drones out there, but it’s not something that I would really be concerned about. Our military will handle it quite well. It’s the whole thing, we just need to kind of sit back and let this economic pressure work.”

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