Watch: Multi-Platinum Country Duo Big & Rich Defend Human Music Creators amid AI Boom With Powerful New Song ‘Hello AI’

Country music hitmakers Big & Rich debuted their new song, “Hello, AI,” to “launch a conversation” and confront the growing influence of artificial intelligence (AI) and to defend human creators from the negative affects it will have on intellectual property, artistic integrity, and the value of human expression. The multi-platinum duo’s song sounds the alarm just as “The American songwriter is now faced with an apocalyptic event, where machines rip and plagiarize our original music into endless derivatives that eventually can never be traced back to the original author,” John Rich says.

“Monetizing AI music is tantamount to spending a counterfeit $100 bill. This is man vs. machine; pencil vs program,” Rich told Billboard.

“I get it — everybody can be a songwriter with AI and it sure feels good to push a button and hear your new tune in less than a minute,” Big Kenny added. “The only problem is that all these new AI-generated songs derive from stolen works, and no one asked those original creators for permission.”

The video for “Hello AI” begins with the pair writing song lyrics with a pencil to showcase the raw process and human creativity. They also perform the song at the “Edison to iPod: The Evolution of Recorded Sound” exhibit at Nashville’s Musicians Hall of Fame.

“Hello AI” lyrics include:

“Hello. Rhythm plus frequency plus wordmaker. Record. Here is your song”

“Flesh and blood and bone and a pencil wrote this song. Human hearts and souls will all gather and sing along.”

“More than a song, ‘Hello, AI’ is a conversation starter. It asks listeners to consider the future of intellectual property, artistic ownership, and the value of authentic human expression in an age increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence,” a press release about the song says.

The duo also say that the tune aims to put a spotlight on the concerns that artists have over the control of their own creations and whether computer-controlled programs will replace human creators.

“Songs are born from life experiences, triumphs, failures, faith, heartbreak, hope, and imagination,” they said. “Technology can process information, but it cannot live a life. That’s what makes human creativity irreplaceable.”

“The question isn’t whether AI has a place in the future. Will society continue to recognize, protect, and value the creators whose work has inspired generations,” Big & Rich add.

Fans can purchase “Hello AI” HERE.

The new anthem comes amid a raging debate and legal battles over AI in music. Just last month, major record companies began demanding AI-generated songs be labeled as such on streaming platforms, claiming music fans want transparency.

Last week, the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) announced that songs created with the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) are banned going forward from Australia’s music charts.

Big & Rich burst onto the scene in 2003 and soon earned a hit with their 2004, triple-platinum album Horse of a Different Color with their song “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy),” which reached to no. 11 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. The pair followed that up with their second album, Comin’ To Your City, which reached number 21 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

Big & Rich are on tour and have dates scheduled for Canfield, Ohio, on Sept. 6 and Mooresville, North Carolina, on Sept. 19.

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