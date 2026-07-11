Record Companies Demand Clear Warning Labels for AI Songs on Streaming Platforms

Record companies are reportedly demanding that AI-generated songs be labeled as such on streaming platforms, claiming music fans want transparency.

A coalition of record companies, music labels, and artists is calling on streaming giants to label music created with artificial intelligence, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

While the industry struggles to adapt as AI continues to reshape the business, the group reportedly said it plans to work with companies like Spotify and Apple Music to ensure that AI labels are added to songs, letting listeners know exactly how the music was produced.

Currently, the use of artificial intelligence is only flagged voluntarily by artists, record labels, and distributors.

As Breitbart News reported, AI-generated music has been making its rounds on streaming platforms, with some of the tracks even dominating the charts.

Earlier this year, an AI user released multiple singles by a fictional singer known as “Eddie Dalton” — whose three songs landed in the iTunes top five charts.

Eddie Dalton — who, on the surface, appears to be an older and distinguished black gentleman pumping out Southern South tracks with reflective lyrics — does not actually exist. The persona is entirely AI-generated.

Another AI-created singer known as Solomon Ray topped the iTunes Top 100 Christian and gospel albums chart in November 2025.

In May, Grammy-winning music producer and singer Jack Antonoff blasted what he called “godless whores” who create art with AI, declaring, “By all means, drive right off that cliff.”

Last year, artists begged their fans not to listen to AI knockoff albums of themselves that strangers were creating. In 2023, Irish singer Hozier said he would consider striking over the threat that AI poses to the music industry.

When it comes to film, the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) and a slew of actors have also erupted over the use of AI in their industry, with actress Emily Blunt calling the phenomenon “really, really scary.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.