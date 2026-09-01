Nolte: Adam Schiff Embraces Trickle-Down Reaganomics… but Only for Hollywood

California U.S. Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Serial Liar) has suddenly seen the light on Reaganomics. In a dramatic shift from his and his Party’s usual stance, which is to punish Normal People, corporations, and small businesses with higher taxes and burdensome regulations, all of a sudden Schiff understands that corporate tax incentives not only benefit corporations but trickle down to the people who work for those corporations.

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“I am in strong agreement with the President. Congress should immediately take up and pass a federal film tax incentive to bring back these good-paying jobs that we’ve lost to other countries,” wrote Schiff on X Tuesday. “Let’s work together — Republicans and Democrats — to get this done, and bring the movie magic back to America.”

Wait. Whuh?

Whuhhhh?

I don’t understand. Whenever tax incentives are proposed for anyone else or any other industry, all we get from Democrats are cries of: “Tax cuts for the rich!” “The rich get richer!” “The rich don’t pay their fair share!” “Corporate welfare for rich corporations!”

Could it be that Schiff and his fellow Democrats honestly believe that tax incentives only benefit Hollywood, only create jobs for those who make movies and television shows? But that when it comes to every other industry in America, tax cuts hurt working people?

How would that make any sense?

It doesn’t.

This is naked hypocrisy.

If tax incentives create jobs for those in the entertainment businesses, Democrats must know that a similar pro-business climate would benefit all corporations and therefore create jobs for all working people.

What we have here is proof that Democrats know trickle-down economics works and that they simply choose to block it for every industry except the entertainment industry.

And where are the usual Hollywood suspects who oppose tax incentives for corporations? Why aren’t Alec Baldwin, Sean Penn, Whoopi Goldberg, and Meryl Streep taking it to the streets to stop this?

The truth is that they also know tax incentives create jobs, but they are only in favor of tax incentives that create jobs for them.

They don’t care about American workers because the goal is to make our lives worse so we become more dependent on the government.

I should add that Trump, Jon Voight, and I will have to disagree on this one. I wouldn’t give these anti-American child groomers in Hollywood shit.

It’s madness to offer tax incentives to an industry that will take those tax incentives and then turn right around and use those tax incentives to queer our kids, rail against Western Civilization, and undermine America.

Of course, Adam Schiff goes the full-Reagan for Hollywood. It’s a multi-trillion-dollar propaganda machine determined to destroy everything good in the world, including our children.