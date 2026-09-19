PETA Protesters Crash H&M Runway Show in London

PETA protesters crashed an H&M runway show in London Thursday, displaying slogans objecting to the brand’s use of wool fabric.

H&M shrugged off recurring PETA disruptions to debut a collaboration the Swedish fast-fashion brand has with British photographer Nick Knight that blends “historical romance, cinematic menswear, and AI-enabled visuals,” according to a report by WWD.

Footage posted to social media shows three PETA protesters marching across the fashion runway with signs that read, “H&M: Wool is BLOODY Cruel. Drop it!” while models strutted past them, seemingly paying the activists no regard.

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The PETA protest at H&M’s London runway show on Thursday night was the latest in a string of demonstrations that hit the brand COS (Collection of Style)’s show in New York the previous week, according to a report by the fashion and beauty news site, Fashionista.

But unlike the protest that disrupted COS’ fashion show, security allowed the PETA protesters to exit the runway without ever making physical contact, and the H&M show went on, the outlet noted.

“Not one, not two, but THREE PETA supporters jumped on the runway to expose the suffering behind wool,” the X account for PETA UK boasted on social media, sharing video footage from the event.

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“The back-to-back protests are part of PETA’s campaign urging the H&M Group to drop wool following a recently released PETA Asia investigation into a NATIVA-certified South African wool operation tied to H&M Group’s supply chain,” PETA UK explained in a press release.

At one recent protest, three “bloodied and bruised” PETA activists cradled a “dead sheep” while branding a sign that read, “Sheep beaten, kicked and killed for wool,” outside a venue while attendees were making their way into the show, the organization gushed.

“How much more evidence showing sheep kicked, struck, and left bleeding in shearing sheds will it take for H&M to take responsibility?” PETA Vice President Elisa Allen said.

“H&M must kick wool cruelty off its catwalks and out of its collections, and PETA reminds consumers that choosing vegan clothing is the only way to guarantee that no animals were harmed,” Allen added.