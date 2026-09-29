‘The View’ Co-host Sunny Hostin Says Press Reporting Cornell Gang Rape Case ‘Inaccurately’: ‘She Consented to the Sexual Activity’

The View host Sonny Hostin has broken with the prevailing wisdom, warning that media is “inaccurately” and “unfairly” reporting the Cornell University gang rape story.

Hostin, a former prosecutor, says, in her opinion, no sensible prosecutor would have brought charges against the purported attackers based on the evidence given at the time.

The story erupted nationally after a Cornell student filed a civil lawsuit claiming that she was drugged, assaulted, and gang-raped by seven men, fraternity brothers, in 2024.

The fraternity, however, has released text messages that seem to show that the supposed victim freely participated in sexual contact with the men. With the texts, Hostin says the accused men deserve due process.

“The pictures of these young men who have not been charged, not been adjudicated, are being plastered all over the internet,” Hostin said. “I think people are reporting this story inaccurately. I think they’re reporting it unfairly. And while this is something that we have to take very seriously, there is no way, according to her statement in 2024, that any prosecutor would have brought forth a case.”

Hostin went on to say that state law also offers the accused some considerations.

“Under New York law, voluntary intoxication or drug use that merely impairs judgment, does not legally constitute an inability to consent to sexual activity,” she explained. “Right, so that means if you voluntarily ingest drugs, you voluntarily take alcohol, you can agree to have threesomes, which, in her statement, she agreed to have two separate threesomes.”

Prosecutors in New York have reopened the case into the rape allegations, ABC News reported.

A growing number of left-wingers — especially in Hollywood — have been speaking out to condemn the seven students who have become labeled the “Cornell 7.”

Mariska Hargitay, Josh Gad, Hudson Williams and more Hollywood celebrities are speaking out and calling for some sort of justice in the case. Josh Gad, for one, insisted that the seven students “brutally violated an innocent girl.” SVU star Hargitay exclaimed that we need to “ruin the futures” off the attackers. And Canadian actor Hudson Williams wrote “Arrest them. Fuck them and fuck Cornell, too!”

Williams also posted the photos of the seven men on Instagram.

Former South Park writer Toby Morton also created a website targeting the Cornell 7 and insists that “there will be accountability” in the case.

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