Nolte: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Enjoys Liquor, Massages, Cellphone While Behind Bars, Report

Sean “Diddy” Combs is serving a 50-month prison sentence after being convicted on two counts of the Mann Act, an absurd and outdated law that makes it illegal to travel with a prostitute over a state line. In other words, if you pick her up in Chicago and take her to Milwaukee, you go to prison.

After all the heinous things Combs was charged with, this is all they could convict him on, and it’s ridiculous.

That’s not to say the 56-year-old Combs isn’t a world-class scumbag and degenerate. He quite obviously is, but being a world-class scumbag and degenerate is not a crime.

The latest fuel feeding the Diddy Outrage Machine involves reports that the disgraced rap mogul is living large in the hoosegow…

“There are men who cook for him and men who clean for him,” reports far-left NBC News. “There are men who make his bed and men who do his laundry. There is even a man who gives him Chinese-style massages.”

Combs spends thousands of dollars a month to hire men to “clean the toilet and shower areas before he’d use them” and cook meals, such as “curry chicken, pizza, empanadas — using a makeshift heating element submerged in water.”

“This is not some normal s— you see in jail,” said one of NBC’s unnamed sources, who claim to have spent time with Combs in prison. “This is some rich s—. It looks crazy, but again, it’s Diddy.”

It might not be normal, but nothing listed above is even a little bit illegal.

Then there’s this…

“Multiple sources said he uses contraband cellphones to scroll Instagram and scan nude and sexually explicit photos that an old girlfriend sends him,” continues the report. “He’s been able to buy from other inmates an antidepressant drug sought out for its mood-boosting effects — Remeron, or “rem-roms” as they are known in prison.”

“On weekend nights, he’d often tap into a secret stash of premium liquor, which would be smuggled in by guards and shared with a tight group of fellow inmates,” claims one of these former inmates. “Hell yeah, I drank with him,” said one of them.

The Bureau of Prisons released this statement: “Like all correctional agencies, contraband, particularly cell phones, narcotics, and weapons, remains a constant challenge, and we continue to tackle the problem of contraband being introduced into our facilities.”

Our prisons are such a mess.

Obviously, the liquor, pills, and cell phones are a problem, but I don’t really care about the rest. We should allow prisoners to make the best of their situation. As long as we separate dangerous criminals from the rest of us, what does it matter if they have TV, air conditioning, and decent food?