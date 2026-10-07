Broadcast License Battle Between Disney and FCC Heats Up in Federal Court

The Disney Corporation has dragged the Federal Communications Commission into court to try and put an end to the agency’s review of its broadcast licenses.

The FCC has been talking since April of its review of Disney’s broadcast licenses — specifically ABC’s major market licenses — and last month the Mouse House filed a lawsuit against the agency claiming that the review was a “retaliatory campaign” by the Trump administration.

Now the lawsuit is having its first day in court, the New York Times reported on Tuesday. The entertainment giant is asking a federal judge to order the FCC to end its early review of the licenses claiming that the review is threat to the company’s operations.

The FCC told Breitbart News last month that they intend to move forward on their reviews.

“All broadcasters have a legal obligation to operate in the public interest—even Disney. The FCC has been examining claims that Disney engaged in illegal DEI discrimination for over a year. Disney is obviously very concerned about the FCC’s proceeding, as evidenced by their ongoing campaign of disinformation as well as their decision to ask a court to stop the FCC from further pursuing matters. The FCC will continue to follow the facts and law wherever they lead,” the agency said in a statement.

FCC chief Brendan Carr has insisted that ABC in particular has violated its public charge requirements with show such as late-night comedy show Jimmy Kimmel Live! and daytime talk show The View, which have both been almost exclusively left-wing in content and have even outright stumped for the democrat Party, its causes, and candidates, yet offered no equal time for the GOP and its candidates.

Carr also accused Disney of disseminating disinformation with its slanted coverage of the news.

But Disney says this is a political witch hunt, not a legal review.

“This case boils down to a simple question: Can the administration use its control over the federal regulatory apparatus to punish a media organization for editorial decisions and news coverage it dislikes?” Disney’s lawsuit says. “Because the First Amendment provides a clear answer — of course not — this court’s intervention is necessary to stop the Federal Communications Commission’s extraordinary assault on free speech.”

Disney also insists that “the process is the punishment” and that the FCC is slow walking the review to deliver maximum bad publicity on the company.

The company says it has already started to address the complaints by making changes, such as being more “circumspect” about booking guests for The View and making sure Kimmel puts some of his Democrat candidate interviews only on Youtube and not on his nightly shows.

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