Nolte: Anti-Capitalism ‘How to Rob a Bank’ Set to Bomb at Capitalistic Box Office

Between production and promotion costs, it seems safe to say Amazon/MGM spent around $120 million on How to Rob a Bank, an anti-capitalist movie that goes into wide release this weekend.

If the filmmakers hate capitalism now, imagine how they’ll feel after the free market clubs it to death at the box office like a baby seal.

The early projections show a measly $9 million opening.

Oh, and the movie is apparently so bad that even our corrupt gaggle of far-left movie critics cannot bring themselves to pretend it’s any good. As I have always said, if a leftist movie receives decent reviews, you can’t trust those reviews. But if a leftist movie gets middling to bad reviews, you know it’s a gigantic piece of crap.

As of right now, How to Rob a Bank sits at 46 percent rotten at Rotten Tomatoes.

Tee hee.

Here’s how the far-left Hollywood Reporter describes the movie:

The heist dramedy follows a crew of altruistic bank robbers who document their exploits on social media, hoping to galvanize others who share their belief that the American Dream has been hijacked by predatory, merciless institutions. … Considering that the film is produced and distributed by Amazon MGM, it’s worth noting that its parent company, the world’s largest by revenue, made no attempt to temper the film’s late-stage anti-capitalist stance.

You gotta love the shamelessness of a bunch of filmmakers taking a stand against capitalism by making millions off the ultimate corporation in “late-stage capitalism” called Amazon.

How many millions did director David Leitch make? How many millions did star Nicholas Hoult make? How many millions are these guys worth?

You gotta be pretty stupid to oppose capitalism, which has turned being poor into meaning you have a home, a cell phone, air conditioning, heat, a microwave, Netflix, free medical care through Medicaid, food stamps, and DoorDash … but are still poor.

As far as anti-bank… Why would we want a safe place for our money that pays us interest to keep it safe?

What you have here is a bunch of limousine leftists leaving their mansions for 35 days to cosplay as revolutionaries in an effort to undermine an economic system that has eradicated poverty by turning the poorest among us into what any other civilization would call “upper middle class.”

The only true poor people in America are the homeless, and America’s homeless are the victims of government, not capitalism. They are the victim of Democrat-run cities and left-wing NGOs.

With very rare and temporary exceptions, the only homeless in America are the addicted and mentally ill, people who should be put in institutions. But we don’t institutionalize them because Democrat-run cities and leftist NGOs have received trillions of taxpayer dollars over the last few decades by keeping this problem a problem.

Only a monster would oppose a system that turned what was a starvation problem for the poor into an obesity problem.