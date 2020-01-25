Kentucky Woman Reunites with Dog After Two Years

A Kentucky woman was able to reunite with her canine companion after spending more than two years apart, according to a heartwarming video of the reunion.

Rebecca Bien’s dog, Emmy Lou Harris, first went missing back in 2017, WLKY reported. Shortly after she went missing, Bien created a Facebook group dedicated to finding her.

Bien went through numerous leads and years of searching to track down her border collie mix, until Wednesday when one of the Facebook group members found a screenshot of Emmy Lou and posted it on Louisville Metro Animal Services’ website.

This person then called Bien, who was able to confirm that the dog was Emmy Lou, and drove two hours from her home in Franklin County to pick her up.

Once they reunited, the video showed Emmy Lou getting all excited to see her owner once again. Bien later posted the video with the caption, “This is the last post I’ll make in this group.”

It is not completely unheard of for pets to be reunited with their owners after spending so much time away from them. In 2017, another Kentucky woman was reunited with her Maltese after spending more than two and a half years and 2,200 miles apart.