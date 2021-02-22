Louisiana Officials Challenge California’s Ban on Alligator Products

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service issued a proposal in the final days of the Trump administration to alter the guidelines protecting alligators, a move opponents see as a way around the possibility Louisiana might lose a legal challenge to California’s ban on alligator products.

“The government is taking comments until March 22 on the proposal to remove 12 words that let states regulate sales or transfers of ‘any American alligator specimen’ within their boundaries,” the Associated Press (AP) reported Monday.

Louisiana’s Department of Wildlife and Fisheries backs the change and credits the alligator’s comeback mostly to private conservation.

“But opponents say the proposal is an effort to boost the chances of lawsuits filed by state of Louisiana and companies in California, Florida and Texas against the state of California over its decision to ban the import and sale of alligator products,” the report continued: