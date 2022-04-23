Radical eco-activists held a masked dance outside of the Washington, DC, mayor’s office on Friday as part of an Earth Day protest.

The dance appeared to draw on elements of animism, which is a form of paganism, through the activists’ use of animal masks.

A protester was also arrested during the demonstration for unfurling a banner that read “No New Fossil Fuels” over the entrance of the mayor’s office.

The demonstration was organized by the left-wing eco-activist group Extinction Rebellion to demand that D.C. officials end their use of fossil fuels.

At 3pm on Earth Day head to Lafayette Square by the White House to join @fridaysfuturedc for the Earth Day Climate Strike! https://t.co/riDZuNuqYs #PeopleNotProfit #ClimateUprisingDC — ShutDownDC (@ShutDown_DC) April 15, 2022

