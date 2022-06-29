Man Gored by Bison in 2nd Recent Attack at Yellowstone

A 32-year-old Colorado man was taken to a hospital after he was attacked and gored by a bison on Monday at Yellowstone National Park.

The man and his family were walking on a boardwalk near Giant Geyser at Old Faithful when a bison suddenly got near them.

When the family did not immediately leave the area, the bison charged and gored the man, according to the press release from the park. Footage caught on camera appears to confirm the park’s statement:

VIDEO OF BISON CHARGING TOURISTS IN YELLOWSTONE: A visitor to Yellowstone National Park shot video of a bison that charged tourists Tuesday. 🎥: Rob Goodell

The man received injuries to his arm and was taken by an ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The park said that it is still investigating the matter and does not have additional information to share.

Yellowstone Park officials are warning tourists who visit not to get close to bison as they can become “dangerous when approached.”

The park further added:

When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space. Stay more than 25 yards (23 m) away from all large animals – bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes – and at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in proximity.

This is the second incident involving a bison attacking and goring a tourist at the park this year.

A 25-year-old Ohio woman was launched ten feet into the air when she was gored by a bison on a boardwalk just north of Old Faithful in May, Breitbart News reported. She was taken to a nearby hospital.

