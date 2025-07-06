Rosie O’Donnell Blames Trump for Causing Texas Flooding: Put the U.S. ‘In So Much Danger’

Rosie O’Donnell, who self-deported to Ireland, cast blame on President Donald Trump for the devasting flash-flooding that has occurred in Texas after torrential rainfall led to the Guadalupe River rising roughly 26 feet within 45 minutes.

In a video on TikTok, O’Donnell criticized Trump for gutting “all of the early warning systems and the weathering forecast abilities of the government,” adding that the flash-flooding in Texas were “the results” people would see more often.

O’Donnell continued to claim that Trump has put the United States “in so much danger” with his “horrible decisions” and by signing the Big, Beautiful Bill into law, adding that “people will die as a result.”

“What a horror story in Texas,” O’Donnell said. “The flash floods in Texas, the Guadalupe River, 51 missing — 51 dead, more missing, children at a camp. And, you know, when the President guts all of the early warning systems and the weathering forecast abilities of the government, these are the results that we’re going to start to see on a daily basis. Because he’s put this country in so much danger by his horrible, horrible decisions and this ridiculously immoral bill that he just signed into law.”

“Shame on him,” O’Donnell continued. “Shame on every GOP sycophant who’s listening and following the disastrous decisions of this mentally incapacitated POTUS.”

O’Donnell’s post comes as the death toll has risen to 70 people, with Kerr County officials revealing that there were 59 deaths, including 38 adults and 21 children, according to NBC News.

Eleven children from Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp for girls, are reported to still be missing. The camp had been hosting roughly 750 girls.

Breitbart News’s Bob Price reported that officials in Kerr County “say more people could still be unaccounted for,” and that the amount of people visiting the area over the Fourth of July weekend might “make it difficult to get an exact count.”

Officials have reportedly come “under intensifying scrutiny over preparations” and why the summer camps and residents located along the river were “not alerted sooner or told to evacuate,” the Associated Press reported.

Per the outlet:

The National Weather Service sent out a series of flash flood warnings in the early hours Friday before issuing flash flood emergencies — a rare alert notifying of imminent danger.

The National Weather Service office located in New Braunfels, reportedly had “extra staff on duty during the storms.”

Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX) revealed that he and his wife had been reunited with their daughters who were evacuated from Camp Mystic. Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) also revealed that his granddaughters who “were at the summer camp in Texas that flooded” were safe, adding that his granddaughters “lost their cousin.”

The Kerrville Daily Times reported that Richard “Dick” Eastland, who had served as the director of Camp Mystic, died as a result of the flash flooding, while trying to save campers.

Jane Ragsdale, the camp director at Heart O’ the Hills Camp in Hunt, Texas was also reported to have died as a result of the flash flooding in Texas, according to the Kerrville Daily Times.