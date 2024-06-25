Watch: Minnesota Residents Prepare for Total Dam Wall Failure

The Rapidan dam in Blue Earth County, Minnesota, partially failed Monday as a result of heavy rain and intense flooding.

The breach led local dam officials to prepare an urgent evacuation order for nearby residents in case the worst possible outcome became apparent.

The BBC reports the flood waters not only compromised the structural integrity of the dam but also resulted in significant infrastructure damage.

Emergency services are actively managing the situation to ensure the safety of the residents and mitigate further damage.

Blue Earth County Emergency Management officials posted on Facebook anyone in imminent danger of rushing waters was kept appraised of the situation across Minnesota.

“The Dam is currently intact and there is not an evacuation order in place for Blue Earth County residents,” officials said.

“The situation is being monitored closely by BEC Public Works, Emergency Management, and the Sheriff’s Office.”

FOX 9 in Minneapolis reported the alert notification from BEC stated they did not know if the dam would totally fail or remain in place, though officials determined it was necessary to issue the notification to let residents downstream of the dam know about the situation.

Mankato Police and Fire also posted on Facebook Monday afternoon cautioning the water level at the dam was 28 feet.

The levee system is built to withstand a river capacity up to 39.5 feet.

The dam, completed in 1910, is owned by the county and is capable of generating six million watts of hydroelectric power. It’s about 70 miles southwest of Minneapolis.