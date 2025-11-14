Venezuelan Regime Claims California Rep. at COP30 Showed Interest in Learning About ‘Ecosocialism’

A “U.S. representative from the state of California” at the COP30 climate doomer conference allegedly showed interest in the regime’s so-called “ecosocialism” practices according to VTV, the Venezuelan socialist regime’s main state-owned news channel.

“We need to work together and learn more about ecosocialism; I’m going to learn because it’s important,” the unnamed individual allegedly said on Thursday, according to the Maduro regime.

Ecosocialism Minister Ricardo Molina is presently leading the Venezuelan regime’s delegation at the COP30 climate conference, hosted by the Brazilian government in the city of Belém, Pará.

Speaking to the state-owned outlet, Molina claimed that the “young woman” allegedly approached him, “interested in learning more about the Venezuelan model and its proposals for the defense of nature.”

Molina said that he took the opportunity to explain and give the woman a copy of the book “More than the environment, it’s ecosocialism,” a Venezuelan regime propaganda book centered on the subject of climate change and the “need to change the capitalist system to save the planet and humanity.”

“I believe we are making inroads there, because there are people in the United States who know that peace and respect for the rights of Mother Earth are humanity’s only salvation. We really enjoyed talking to that American woman who visited us, and I am sure she will replicate that experience back in her community,” Molina said.

The book, authored by Molina, contains a series of anti-capitalism speeches from late socialist dictator Hugo Chávez and his successor, current dictator Nicolás Maduro in which it promotes the concept of a so-called “ecosocialism” as an “alternative to the extractivist capitalism system.”

Despite the Maduro regime’s “ecosocialism” claims and purported protection of the environment, the rogue regime is known for causing widespread environmental devastation across Venezuela.

This occurs through constant oil and chemical spills caused by the country’s rundown and grossly mismanaged oil refineries, as well as predatory gold mining ventures through Maduro’s Orinoco Mining Arch project in Eastern Venezuela that have ravaged much of the environment in the affected areas.