Syrian Refugee on Trial for Recruiting for Islamic State

A female asylum seeker is on trial in Germany after being accused of actively recruiting new members for Islamic State.

The 37-year-old woman has been accused by a Dresden court of campaigning for the terrorist group in order to secure new members. She was arrested in October last year and sentenced for prior offences relating to the terror group in November, broadcaster MDR reports.

The attorney-general claims that the Syrian, who is a recognised refugee in Germany, was particularly active in recruiting for the radical Islamic terror group over the summer of 2016 and the summer of the following year.

The woman is just the latest individual in Germany to come before a court accused of recruiting for the terror organisation.

In the summer of 2017, a group of five individuals, including a 33-year-old Iraqi migrant, were arrested and tried for running an Islamic State recruitment network.

The Iraqi was indicted for membership of a terrorist organisation, terror financing, and public incitement to commit crimes, while the other four were charged with supporting the group in other ways.

Islamic State Returnees Allegedly Recruiting in Sweden https://t.co/gzxGk4lnAN — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) February 27, 2019

Radical hate preachers such as the notorious “Sharia Police” founder Sven Lau have also been charged and convicted of helping foreign Islamic terror groups.

Lau was convicted and sentenced to five and a half years in prison in 2017 for attempting to send cash and equipment to the Jaish al-Muhajireen wal-Ansar or Jamwa group.

Germany is also contending with the issue of the estimated dozens of German Islamic State fighters and their children who want to return to the country.

A ruling earlier this month in the Berlin administrative court will see the government compelled to retrieve three children of Islamic State members along with their mother despite prior objections from the federal government that radicalised women may present a security risk.

In Sweden, returned Islamic State members have been rumoured to be recruiting for the group in the southern city of Malmö in underground mosques.

UK Govt to ‘Resettle Thousands More Refugees Starting Next Year, for Years to Come’ https://t.co/M4KGYyaVhj — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) June 20, 2019