Twitter has suspended campaigner Titania McGrath, author of Woke: A Guide To Social Justice.

Titania has issued a statement through her fellow SJW campaigner Jarvis Dupont.

Titania has locked herself in her room. After several hours of screaming and throwing things, she eventually pushed this statement under the door and asked me to post it: pic.twitter.com/Y2aDAEWnUo — Jarvis Dupont (@JarvisDupont) September 15, 2019

Both Jarvis Dupont and Titania McGrath are, of course, parody accounts designed to send up the stupidity, petulance, hypocrisy, small-mindedness, and cry-bullying of SJWs everywhere. Their point is the modern, woke left is so earnest and stupid that it is quite incapable of understanding nuance, logic, or humour—and that the Wokerati therefore inhabit a kind of parallel universe divorced entirely from the norms and traditions of Western Civilisation.

So how entirely appropriate that the reason Titania should have been banned is that she/zir/they made a pretend-aggressive attack on yet another social media parodist, Lisa Graves!

Graves is the creator of Godfrey Elfwick—yet another Twitter parody character who was eventually killed off by Twitter because its censors didn’t get the joke.

So @TitaniaMcGrath has been suspended for 7 days for pretending to slag me off in this tweet. Oh Twitter, never change… 😂 pic.twitter.com/rODXv7Nd7q — Lisa 🙏🌧🌍 (@godblesstoto) September 15, 2019

It’s now entirely possible that Graves herself will be banned by Twitter for quote-tweeting a satirical tweet affectionately directed at her by a fellow parodist. That fellow parodist is comic and Shakespeare scholar Andrew Doyle, who may well have been partly inspired to create Titania McGrath by Godfrey Elfwick.

There’s nothing totalitarians loathe more than people who refuse to take them seriously.