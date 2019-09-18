Suspect in Bombing of Danish Tax Offices Arrested at Airport

View of the damage at the building of the Danish Tax Authority at Oesterbro in Copenhagen, Denmark, on August 7, 2019, after a powerful explosion near Nordhavn Station, late on August 6. (Photo by Olafur STEINAR GESTSSON / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT (Photo credit should read OLAFUR …
OLAFUR STEINAR GESTSSON/AFP/Getty Images

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) – Police in Denmark say they have arrested a 23-year-old man as a suspect in an explosion that damaged the headquarters of the Danish Tax Agency and injured a bystander last month.

Copenhagen police spokesman Brian Belling says the man arrested at the city’s international airport late Tuesday is a Swedish citizen who isn’t being named publicly. The suspect denies wrongdoing in the Aug. 6 explosion. He was ordered jailed for six days on Wednesday while police continue to investigate.

Another person is in custody in the case. Two others also were detained as suspects and later released.



