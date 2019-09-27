Democrats “absolutely” have plenty of evidence to draft articles of impeachment against President Trump, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said Thursday during an interview on CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time.

She continued:

The president himself admitted that he had a telephone conversation with the president of Ukraine. He also said he talked to him about Biden. And I believe that in that conversation, he did exactly what is being said about the conversation by others — that he was asking this president [Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine] to help him with the kind of investigation that would lead into dirt about Biden.

Waters also defended the “whistleblower” by stating the individual issued the complaint against the president due to being “concerned about this country”:

CNN's @ChrisCuomo: "Do you think you know enough at this point, congresswoman, to say there is enough here for articles of impeachment?" Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters: "Absolutely." https://t.co/BQcV4uqgCs pic.twitter.com/Hey3HhDZMZ — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) September 27, 2019

However, Breitbart News reported Thursday that the complaint “contains no first-hand knowledge of the July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and relies entirely on leaks by ‘White House officials.'”

The report goes on to state that the “whistleblower” admitted in the document, “I do not know which side initiated the call.”

On Wednesday, Breitbart News reported that the Department of Justice (DOJ) confirmed that the Office of Intelligence Community Inspector General ruled that the “whistleblower” had a political bias, but the inspector general still found the anonymous individual “credible.”

However, President Trump defended himself on Twitter Friday by questioning if the “whistleblower” had been fed information to leak:

Sounding more and more like the so-called Whistleblower isn’t a Whistleblower at all. In addition, all second hand information that proved to be so inaccurate that there may not have even been somebody else, a leaker or spy, feeding it to him or her? A partisan operative? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2019

On Wednesday, Waters claimed that following President Trump’s inauguration in 2017, she knew he would be impeached.

“I started a long time ago, right after the president was inaugurated, talking about impeachment and saying that he was dishonorable, he was a conman, we could not trust him,” she said during an interview on MSNBC’s All In.

Waters also accused the president of being “brazen” and “disrespectful” of the Constitution, adding that “it does not even measure up to what we have just discovered over the past few days about him and his attempt to leverage and get the president of Ukraine to do his bidding and find dirt on his political opponent, and so all of this is different.”