The hose on the fire engine they had commandeered for the occasion ruptured and snake-sprayed the ground instead of the building.
Members of the group who took time out of their busy lives to vandalise the Treasury building included a retired university lecturer who specialised in teaching “social work”, a “musician”, and an “ex-Buddhist teacher”.
Two have reportedly been arrested, but questions will surely need to be asked about how these eco-terrorists managed to get a fire engine so close to a government building — the Treasury in Horse Guards Road, right next to Parliament Square, opposite Buckingham Palace — in what is the most heavily police-protected area in the whole of Britain.
And how they then managed to spray — or attempt to spray — the building for at least 40 seconds without anyone trying to stop them.
Police lead away an Extinction Rebellion activist Phil Kingston, 83, outside the Treasury building in central London on October 3, 2019 after protesters from climate group Extinction Rebellion sprayed fake blood on and outside the building in a demonstration to draw attention to global heating and “climate breakdown”. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)
Police carry an Extinction Rebellion activist to a police van outside the Treasury building in central London on October 3, 2019 after protesters from climate group Extinction Rebellion sprayed fake blood on and outside the building in a demonstration to draw attention to global heating and “climate breakdown”. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)
Extinction Rebellion climate activists stand on a fire engine outside the Treasury building in London, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Climate activists sprayed hundreds of litres (gallons) of fake blood on the British government building, hoping to underscore the damage humans are causing to the planet. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Police carry lead away an Extinction Rebellion activist outside the Treasury building in central London on October 3, 2019 after protesters from climate group Extinction Rebellion sprayed fake blood on and outside the building in a demonstration to draw attention to global heating and “climate breakdown”. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)
Police stand outside to secure the Treasury building in central London on October 3, 2019 after protesters from climate group Extinction Rebellion sprayed fake blood on and outside the building in a demonstration to draw attention to global heating and “climate breakdown”. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)
A worker uses a power hose to clean off the steps of the Treasury building in central London on October 3, 2019 after protesters from climate group Extinction Rebellion sprayed fake blood on and outside the building in a demonstration to draw attention to global heating and “climate breakdown”. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.