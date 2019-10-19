More Delay: ‘Super Saturday’ Vote on Boris Brexit Deal Cancelled by MPs

Brexit
Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool / Getty Images

(AP) — British lawmakers have voted to postpone a decision on whether to back a Brexit deal with the European Union, throwing a wrench into government plans to leave the bloc at the end of this month.

At a special session of Parliament intended to ratify the deal, lawmakers instead voted 322-306 to withhold their approval until legislation to implement the agreement has been passed.

The vote is a major blow to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and means he has to ask the EU to delay Britain’s departure — although he has told MPs he will not do so.

Parliament previously passed a law compelling him to do that if a deal had not been passed by Saturday.

The move is intended to ensure the UK can’t leave the EU without a deal on the scheduled Oct. 31 departure date.

