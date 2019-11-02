Sweden: Three People Detained in Connection with Malmö Explosion

Police officers check a police car, parked outside a police station, that was said to be damaged by an explosion on December 29, 2017 in Malmo, Sweden, as the city has been hit by a series of explosions and bomb scares in recent months. / AFP PHOTO / TT News …
JOHAN NILSSON/AFP/Getty Images

HELSINKI (AP) — Swedish police say they have detained three people in connection with an explosion in an apartment building in the southern city of Malmo.

No-one was injured in the blast, which broke the building’s main door, blew out windows and substantially damaged the entrance level in a southern district of Sweden’s third largest city early Saturday.

Police spokesman Peter Martin told Swedish news agency TT that initial information suggests the explosion has no connection to a blast early Friday in another Malmo district where a parked car and a nearby building were damaged.

Later Saturday, a police bomb squad was alerted to a central Malmo park to examine an unidentified suspicious object. TT said the national bomb squad has been called out to examine suspected bombs nationwide 30 times in the past two months and 100 times this year.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.