Organised crime migrant clan boss Ibrahim Miri has claimed asylum in Germany after coming back into the country illegally only 15 weeks after authorities deported him.

The 46-year-old, who is allegedly the boss of a 3,000-member organised clan and head of the motorcycle gang known as the Mongols, had his home raided at 3:40 am in the morning in Bremen on July 10th before being deported to Lebanon by jet, German tabloid Bild reports.

Earlier this week, Miri arrived back in Germany, allegedly illegally by land crossing, and visited the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) in Bremen to claim asylum status. Police arrested him immediately afterwards.

According to Bild, Miri is seeking asylum in Germany after being threatened in Lebanon. He also wants to look into taking legal action against his prior deportation from Germany.

Paul Ziemiak, General Secretary of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU), commented on the return of the gang leader saying: “It makes me angry that a criminal clan boss tries to ridicule our rule of law. The Bremen Senator for Justice must now urgently ensure that Ibrahim Miri is deported again.”

Arab and Kurdish Crime Clans ‘Systematically Recruiting’ Refugees in Merkel’s Germany https://t.co/iNcQJwU4lK — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) October 16, 2018

“The authorities must clarify how, despite entry restriction, a criminal deported to Beirut can, only a short time later, appear again in Bremen,” he added.

Miri’s gang operates in Bremen, Berlin, and Essen, and is associated with drugs, prostitution, trafficking, and weapons. He faces up to three years in prison for illegally entering Germany.

Germany has faced problems with migrant clans, primarily made up of Middle Eastern migrants and those from migrant backgrounds, for years. Earlier this year, German Islamic and migration researcher Ralph Ghadban blamed the ideology of multiculturalism for their rise in power.

Mr Ghadban went as far as to claim that the gangs had turned areas of Berlin into no-zo zones. “No-go areas are a law-free area. Policemen are persecuted, besieged, and harassed. Policewomen are groped. They receive threats from clan members such as ‘we know where you live’ or ‘we know where your children go to school’, but they are usually empty threats,” he said.

Thomas Spaniel, an organised crime specialist with Berlin’s police force, said last year that the clans were also recruiting asylum seekers and other migrants. “The clans have systematically been recruiting refugees for the dirtiest jobs, such as selling drugs in parks and the subway,” Mr Spaniel said.

Researcher Blames Multiculturalism for Rise of Arab Clan Gangs in Germany https://t.co/2P3E6grIzV — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 10, 2019