Croatia: UK Citizens Held for People-smuggling, Trying to Run Over Cop

(AP) — Police in Croatia have detained three British citizens for allegedly smuggling migrants, saying one of the men also tried to run over a Croatian police officer.

A statement says police on Saturday approached a 31-year-old British citizen in a parked car near Slovenia’s border when he suddenly sped toward one of the officers who jumped aside to avoid being hit.

The man was arrested shortly after. Police said Monday he was linked to two other British citizens who also on Saturday night tried to transport over the border a number of foreign citizens in a van.

In neighbouring Slovenia, police say they have apprehended nine people from various countries for people smuggling and recorded a total of 150 attempted illegal border crossings since last Wednesday.