In the ongoing struggle for the human rights of the Uyghur people of Xinjiang, activists gathered outside the Chinese embassy in London to condemn the mass internment of Uyghurs in communist “re-education” concentration camps.

The Chinese Communist Party has interned between one and three million Uyghur Muslim people in the western region of Xinjiang, sometimes referred to as Sinkiang or Chinese Turkestan.

Uyghurs, alongside Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, and even some Christians and other religious minorities, are subject to systematic torture, disappearances and executions in the name of communist indoctrination.

One Uyghur woman described the situation in her homeland to Breitbart London, saying: “Torture, lack of food, no hygiene, and people are forced to take unknown medicines, women are forced to be sterilised. There are women who have been there for over one year, they said they didn’t have periods, young women, because they are forced to take some unknown medication.”

“Widespread rape has been reported, naked searches every other day, so the women have to be stripped naked and they have to sit up in front of many officials… and that is very humiliating, it’s against the complete humanity in this 21st century [sic]” she added.

“The people in the camps, including the very elderly, are forced to speak Chinese, forced to recite the Chinese ‘Red Songs’, Chinese propaganda, basically they have no rights,” she concluded.

Both women who spoke to Breitbart London said that they have cut all communication with their families back in Xinjiang out of fear of retribution from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

One woman said: “Since 2015 we cut our contacts with our relatives who live in East Turkestan [Xinjiang]. The last time we called them, they said please don’t call, [the CCP] threatened us.”

Earlier this week Breitbart News reported that China is sending Han Chinese men, the majority ethnic group of China, into the homes of Uyghur women while their husbands are in the re-education camps. The men are said to “regularly” sleep in the same bed as the women they are tasked with monitoring.

Asked why the Chinese are doing this to the Uyghur people, one woman said: “The Chinese Communist Party says that they are ‘re-educating’ the people because of religious pressures but I think that’s all excuses, the real reason is to exterminate the whole nation… they want it all to be like Chinese, everyone the same.”

Some at the embassy were also protesting the Chinese communist regime’s practise of live organ harvesting from political prisoners and prisoners of conscience, particularly Falun Gong practitioners.

