The suspected attacker responsible for the deadly stabbing in central London was a convicted terrorist who was recently released from prison and believed to possess ties to Islamist terror groups, according to The Times.

Earlier Friday, a knife-wielding man stabbed several people at London Bridge, killing two and wounding three others. Police shot the suspect dead. He is said to have been wearing a fake explosive vest and an electronic prison tag. Prior to the attack, the knifeman threatened to blow up Fishmongers’ Hall, where he was planning to attend a conference on prisoner rehabilitation organized by the University of Cambridge.

