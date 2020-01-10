British left-wing activists gathered in central London to denounce Donald Trump’s decision to kill Iranian terrorist mastermind Qasem Soleimani, calling the President a “monster” worse than Osama Bin Laden and others.

One speaker at the Stop the War Coalition event, British-Iraqi rapper Kareem ‘Lowkey’ Dennis took to the stage, saying that President Donald Trump and three other former American presidents are bigger monsters than Osama Bin Laden, Saddam Hussein, and former ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

“Following the assassination, the extra-judicial killing of Qasem Soleimani and other figures from Ḥashd ash-Shaʿbī (an Iraqi militia), he said [Trump] ‘these guys are monsters’. Who else did they tell us were monsters? Well… they told us Saddam Hussein was a monster, they told us Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was a monster, they told us Osama Bin Laden was a monster,” said the rapper.

“[You] know who the real monsters in all of this are? George Bush the first, George Bush the second, Donald Trump, and even in 2016 President Obama dropped 26,000 bombs in one year,” he added.

Kareem ‘Lowkey’ Dennis concluded his speech by calling for the removal of American military forces from the United Kingdom and called for activists and the far-left Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn to take to the streets in protest.

Lowkey has come under fire in the past for making antisemitic statements including in his song “Long Live Palestine” in which he rapped: “You say you know about the Zionist lobby. But you put money in their pocket when you’re buying their coffee. Talking about revolution, sitting in Starbucks.”

Other speakers at the event on Wednesday included Abbas Edalat, the founder of the Campaign Against Sanctions and Military Intervention in Iran (CASMII), and Sami Ramadani, a political exile during the reign of Saddam Hussein and member of the Iraqi Democrats.

In his speech, Edalat claimed that the death of Soleimani has united the people of Iran, saying: “No Iranian politician after Ayatollah Khomeini, in the past 30 years has managed to unite the country as much as Trump has made it possible.”

Sami Ramadani said that Iran’s strike against American airbases in Iraq was “historic” because it was the “first time since World War II that a state dared to attack a U.S. imperialist base” without inviting retaliation in return, a line which drew applause from leftists in the audience.

The Stop the War Coalition is holding a full street protest against Donald Trump in London on Saturday.

Kareem ‘Lowkey’ Dennis and other speakers at the rally declined to comment to Breitbart London.

