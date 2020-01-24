Six Dead, Suspect Arrested in Germany Shooting

Six people were killed in a shooting in a small 5,200-resident southern German town Friday, with police arresting a German citizen suspect at the scene.

In addition to those reported as dead, several others are said to have been injured including two seriously in the shooting at a hotel in the town of Rot am See, Baden-Württemberg.

According to reports in German media, a suspect of the killings has been arrested and he was known to the victims, with outlets including Die Welt reporting personal relationships between the killer and the deceased may be a motive, although no definitive answers have yet been given by police. The victims are all thought to be members of the same family.

Local officers are expected to give a press conference on the events that took place shortly after midday, on Friday night.

More follows…