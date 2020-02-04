The Islamist terrorist who stabbed two people in Streatham, London, told a fellow inmate, while the two were imprisoned together, that he wanted to kill a Member of Parliament.

Sudesh Amman, 20, who stabbed two people in Streatham just ten days after being released from Belmarsh Prison, told a fellow inmate that he was intent on emulating the murder of MP Jo Cox, saying that he wanted to do “something real”.

Amman’s fellow inmate told The Times that the dead jihadist told him: “The only way to get these filthy kafirs [non-believers] out of Syria is to take out MPs like that white guy did with the lady in 2016.”

“I’ve served time with a lot of convicted terrorists, but this guy was definitely the scariest — his eyes had no life in them,” said the ex-prisoner, adding: “He would call everybody ‘fuslims’ [fake Muslims] because they talked a lot about jihad and committing attacks but they never did anything about it, just a load of chat.”

“He said he was bigger than that, he wanted to do something real, something organised like the [IRA] used to do,” he said.

“The guy was definitely insane and he never hid his intentions, so it’s crazy how he even got out of jail,” the former inmate concluded.

Since November, three terrorist attacks have been committed by jihadists who have been in the British prison system: the London Bridge attack which left two dead and three wounded, the attack on prison officers at Whitemore prison, and the most recent attack in Streatham. All had been done at the hands of Islamist men who had been jailed for terror-related crimes.

Responding to the events, the government is set to pass emergency legislation to end the early release of prisoners. Justice Secretary Robert Buckland said on Monday that the legislation would apply to both future and current offenders.

“We cannot have the situation, as we saw tragically in yesterday’s case, where an offender — a known risk to innocent members of the public — is released early by automatic process of law without any oversight by the Parole Board,” said Buckland per the BBC.

The legislation would end the automatic release of terrorist offenders; however, it would still allow for the release of inmates who have served two-thirds of their sentence, pending a review from the parole board.

Dozens of Islamist terrorists are set to be freed from prison in the UK over the next few months, including Moinul Abedin, Britain’s first al-Qaeda inspired terrorist, who was convicted of making explosive detonators, and Jamshed Javeed, a former science teacher who attempted to join ISIS in Syria.

Their release could be delayed by the newly proposed legislation, but the terrorists may be able to appeal the decision at the European Court of Human rights under whose jurisdiction the United Kingdom still remains, despite having left the European Union last month.

