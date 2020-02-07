Three men have been convicted for the brutal gang rape of a 16-year-old schoolgirl in Enfield, London.

22-year-old Roberto French (26/11/1997), of Gordon Road, 21-year-old Abdisalam Mohamad (24/06/1998), of College Gardens, and 22-year-old Hilal Mohamed (02/02/1998), of Warwick Road, were all convicted of rape at Wood Green Crown Court, with French also receiving convictions for robbery and false imprisonment.

After travelling to the British capital from Bristol in August 2016, the victim found herself with machete being held to her throat while French robbed her in the presence of the two Abdisalam and Hilal Mohamad, according to an official Metropolitan Police report.

The schoolgirl was then imprisoned in a residential tower block in Enfield and orally raped by each of the men.

Incredibly, French was arrested for his crimes as long ago as August 15th 2016, and the Mohamads on May 26th 2017 February 12th 2018, but their trial has only now reached its conclusion.

They have still not been sentenced, with another hearing set to decide their punishments in March.

“Roberto French, Abdisalam Mohamad and Hilal Mohamed put this young schoolgirl through a horrific ordeal. She was threatened with a machete, held against her will and raped multiple times,” commented Detective Sergeant Charlotte Carter for the Metropolitan Police Force’s North Area Safeguarding Team

“The victim and her family have shown tremendous strength and patience in supporting a prosecution, I would like to commend their courage, particularly in facing the defendants in court. It is due to their strength that three dangerous individuals have been convicted.

“I am hopeful that sentencing will reflect the severity of these offences and the trauma suffered by the victim,” she added — perhaps more in hope than expectation, given the reluctance of many British judges to impose genuinely punitive sentences on such criminals.

