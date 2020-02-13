Farage Presented Trump with Commemorative Brexit Day Coin

President of the United States of America Donald Trump has a commemorative Brexit Day 50p coin given to him by Nigel Farage.

Brexit Party Welsh Assembly member Mark Reckless tweeted on Wednesday that his colleague Nathan Gill, formerly of the European Parliament, had given it to Mr Farage, the coin then ending up in the hands of the President.

Mr Gill had the special coin struck in Llantrisant in Wales, which is where The Royal Mint is registered.

Commemorative coins were released on Brexit Day, January 31st, bearing the inscription: “Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations.” Britons were able to buy a ticket to strike their own unique coins.

Mr Farage had been in the United States and met with President Trump last week. The Brexiteer said on February 7th that he “just had a great meeting with President Trump in the Oval Office.

“Good to see the bust of Winston Churchill; there should be great things ahead for our two countries.”

In return, President Trump had given Mr Farage a red cap bearing the President’s 2020 campaign slogan, “Keep America Great”, which Mr Farage donned on his LBC radio show on Monday.

Confirming he had given the President the coin, the Brexiteer told his audience: “I gave him one of the 4,300 50p coins that had been minted at The Royal Mint on the 31st of January…

“He’d been a Brexit fan and even though I did rather like the fact I owned one of these, I gave him that and in return, he gave me something that is not really out yet.

“It’s the Trump campaign hat 2020. As he said to me, ‘These are hot right at the moment!'”