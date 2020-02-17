A child rapist in Rochdale has been jailed after police discovered child-sized bras and a USB drive containing obscene images of young girls believed to be as young as seven-years-old.

Samiral Choudhury, 30, was sentenced to seven years and two months in prison after he confessed to having committed voyeurism, sexually penetrating a child under the age of 13 and sexual assault of a child under 13.

Choudhury was first arrested by police in Rochdale after a kilo of cocaine was found in his vehicle in 2017, which he was later sentenced to four years in prison for intent to distribute a class A drug. During the inspection of his car, police discovered a key to a metal lockbox in his flat, that was found to contain ten child-sized bras and a USB stick containing pornographic images of pre-pubescent girls reports the Manchester Evening News.

“The bras are described by an officer as training bras used by young girls who are just starting to develop breasts during puberty”, said the prosecutor in the case, Simon Blakeborough.

The convicted rapist did not comment on the underwear during the trial, however, officers believe that they were trophies taken from his victims.

On Choudhury’s phone police discovered a 48-second video clip in which a child believed to be between the age of seven and ten-years-old was sexually abused. Two pictures of a young girl having her breasts molested by a man were also found on the phone.

The paedophile initially disputed the charges against him, claiming that the flash drive was used for work and that his colleagues had access to it, yet forensic evidence debunked this claim.

Specialists in the police force used one of the videos on his phone to identify the fingerprints of the man molesting a child, which turned out to belong to Choudhury.

It is believed that it is only the second time that such technology was used to secure a conviction by the Greater Manchester Police, however, the police say they plan to use it more in the future as the quality of cameras in phones improve.

As a part of Choudhury’s sentence, he will be prohibited from having unmonitored contact with children under the age of 16 and will be subject to police surveillance of his internet-connected devices after he is released from prison.

Though he has been given a sentence of seven years and two months, it is unclear how much of this must be served in custody rather than ‘on licence in the community’.

“The sentence imposed by the court today highlights the justice system’s commitment to protecting children from predatory and shameful behaviour,” said Detective Constable Adam Cronshaw, of GMP’s Serious Crime Division.

“Choudhury is not only a convicted drug dealer but now a convicted paedophile too,” he said, adding: “Sexual offences often have a life-long impact on victims. We are 100 per cent committed to bringing those responsible for these shocking crimes to justice”.

Follow Kurt on Twitter at @KurtZindulka