A Scottish teenager is in “serious” condition after a gang of “Asian boys” dragged him into the middle of the road and stamped on his head in the centre of Glasgow.

The 16-year-old was was “assaulted by a group of youths who dragged him to the ground and stamped on his head leaving him with serious injuries”, according to a Police Scotland appeal for information.

Police say the attack took place “around 7:50 p.m. on Friday, 28 February, 2020 on Argyle Street at its junction with Jamaica Street near to McDonald’s and KFC”, and that the perpetrators were described as “Asian boys aged 15-18 years old, all… of a slim build”.

So far, no-one has been arrested, while the victim “remains in a stable condition” at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

“This was despicable behaviour which will not be tolerated. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the assault,” said Detective Sergeant Gordon Walker of the Glasgow City Centre Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

“There would have been a number of people in the area around the time of the incident and we are keen to talk to anyone who may have seen anything or who may have recorded the incident on their mobile phones,” he added.

“The incident took place right in the middle of the roadway so we are also appealing to anyone who may have dashcam footage of what happened to let us know.”

