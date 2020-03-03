A teacher in Sweden has expressed strongly-worded opposition to a mooted ban on religious headscarves in schools, saying that those opposed to the garment have no place in the country at all.

Naouel Aissaoui, who is employed as a teacher in the municipality and follows the Muslim faith, said she will defy any ban on the Islamic headscarf, also known as the hijab, which she wears.

Aissaoui engaged in a conversation with centre-right Moderate Party member Loubna Stensåker Göransson, who is supportive of a ban on the hijab in local schools, and said she associates the veil with the oppression of women and religious indoctrination.

“You cannot come to a country that is secular and equal and live with medieval values,” Ms Göransson said, reports Nyheter Idag.

“I feel confident and strong with my faith that says that there is God who is greater than Skurup municipality and this decision,” Aissaoui said and expressed confusion over Göransson’s stance, given the fact that Göransson is also from an immigrant background and is a fellow Muslim.

Swedish Schools Force Child Veiling If Parents Demand it, While Norway Bans Headscarf in Classrooms https://t.co/M9DsMncUmL — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) June 7, 2018

“It feels very strange, in fact, that she is an immigrant, a Muslim, a woman. She should have more understanding for us, and respect,” Aissaoui said.

“Move away, if it annoys you. Move from Skurup or from Sweden. This is my country, too,” she added.

Aissaoui’s statement comes just months after a report claimed that an area in the Swedish city of Borås has seen a process of Islamisation in recent years following a high number of Somalian migrants coming to the area.

According to the report, not only have Somalian clans taken root in the area but children as young as one year old have been seen wearing the Islamic veil. “Veil-wearing has already started to occur in pre-school already at the age of one,” the report stated.

In 2018, another report carried by the newspaper Göteborgs Posten claimed that some preschools in so-called “vulnerable areas”, also known as no-go areas, could force children to wear Islamic veils.