A Scotland-wide ‘Clap for Nicola’ event is being organised for Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s First Minister and the leader of the left-separatist Scottish National Party (SNP).

The nationwide clap is currently set to take place on July 19th to coincide with Sturgeon’s 50th birthday. She leads the Scottish Government — a devolved executive roughly equivalent to a state government in the United States — and the Scottish National Party (SNP).

The SNP is a notionally civic nationalist party, which seeks to break Scotland off from the rest of the United Kingdom and declare “independence — but it also wants the rejoin the European Union (EU), which would involve ceding sovereignty on a swathe of issues including control over European immigration, international trade, and the management of national fishing waters.

SNP: Scotland Needs ‘More Migration’ to Replace Declining ‘Native Population’ https://t.co/yWy8jRqq5F — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) October 22, 2019

“Our First Minister has done an exceptional job throughout what’s been a strange year so far, to say the least,” claimed event organiser Siobhan Mc in the Facebook post announcing the event.