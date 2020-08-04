Syrians Arrested for Pushing German Man Into Path of Oncoming Train

Two Syrians, both asylum seekers, were arrested in the city of Waghäusel after allegedly pushing a 54-year-old German man in front of an oncoming train.

The incident took place at the local train station in Waghäusel last week on Tuesday evening but the two suspects were not arrested until two days later after being identified by local police.

The two Syrian asylum seekers, who are said to be brothers aged 22 and 25, were detained at the community asylum accommodation where they both live, Heidelberg 24 reports.

The elder brother is alleged to have physically assaulted the German man and then pushed him onto the train tracks. He would not let the man escape as an oncoming train approached, eventually hitting the 54-year-old and causing serious injuries.

The victim is said to have suffered a dep wound, a thigh fracture, and several other broken bones as a result of being hit by the train.

Murder Investigation: African Migrant Arrested After 8-Year-old Pushed In Front of Train https://t.co/aX7DVaQPpc — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 29, 2019

The Karlsruhe public prosecutor has launched an investigation into the incident as attempted murder and noted that the victim had been attacked seemingly for no reason.

The incident comes just a year after an African migrant in Frankfurt pushed a woman and her eight-year-old child off a railway platform into the path of a train, which killed the child. The Eritrean migrant was later arrested for murder and the attack was thought also to be a random act of violence.

Germany has seen multiple incidents of migrants attempting to push people in front of trains since the height of the migrant crisis in 2015.

In North-Rhine Westphalia in 2019, for example, a Bosnian migrant killed a 34-year-old woman by pushing her in front of a train, and a year before in Wuppertal a 23-year-old asylum seeker from India tried to kill a five-year-old by grabbing him and jumping in the path of a train.

Germany: Syrian Migrants Tried for Crimes Against Humanity https://t.co/krTAa8yjTN — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) April 23, 2020