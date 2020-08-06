Germany Confirms Embassy Staffer Killed in Beirut Blast

(AP) — Germany’s foreign minister says an employee of the German Embassy in Beirut was killed in the huge blast that devastated the Lebanese capital earlier this week.

Heiko Maas says in a statement that the woman died as a result of “the consequences of the explosion in her apartment.” He has offered his condolences to embassy staff.

The embassy building was damaged in the blast.

Tuesday’s explosion appeared to have been caused by an accidental fire that ignited a stockpile of ammonium nitrate at Beirut’s port. It killed at least 135 people, injured more than 5,000 and caused widespread destruction.