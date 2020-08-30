An African migrant in court for assaulting a policewoman is said to have assaulted two more police officers while making his court appearance.

A 21-year-old Sudanese migrant was tried in a court in Nantes earlier this week for assaulting a female police officer at a train station on August 20th.

The man resisted attempts to make him wear a medical mask to stop the potential spread of the Wuhan virus and is said to have attacked two police officers in the courtroom itself, broadcaster France Info reports.

The broadcaster noted that the 21-year-old elbowed a female officer in the head while in the police station and after the judge had sentenced the man to eight months in prison for his first assault, he ripped a microphone from the stand, hit one officer and bit another officer in the leg.

Both of the officers injured by the man in the courtroom had to be taken to a nearby hospital as they required stitches for their wounds.

Attacks on police have become increasingly common across France in recent months, whether the attacks have come from violent urban youths, radical Islamic militants, or asylum seekers.

In May, a Chechen migrant in the commune of Montereau-Fault-Yonne dragged a police officer over sixty feet with his vehicle and narrowly missed hitting another officer on the scene.

The migrant later claimed he did not live in the area and wanted to avoid a coronavirus check.

During the coronavirus lockdown, many French neighbourhoods saw rioting, provoked by alleged cases of police brutality.

During multi-night riots in May, for example, police in the commune of Romans-sur-Isère were pelted with rocks and hit with fireworks.

Around the same time in the city of Lyon, another officer was attacked and suffered a head injury after a rock hit him in the head.

