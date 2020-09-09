The Twitter account for the Chinese Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Liu Xiaoming, liked a pornographic video that showed a woman performing a sexual act on a man with her feet.

On Wednesday morning, the ambassador’s account liked a post from a Chinese account, whose username translates roughly to “show off wife daily”. The account’s biography states in Chinese: “Beautiful legs in stockings, share with bitches from time to time, welcome to communicate.”

The post that was liked by Mr Liu’s account was entitled: “lucky quality single guy, warm up first” and showed a graphic video of a woman giving a man a footjob.

The racy video was initially flagged by Hong Kong Watch fellow Luke de Pulford, who wrote: “Warning: do not read this if eating. The Chinese Ambassador the UK [Liu Xiaoming] has just liked a tweet of a woman masturbating a man with her feet.”

“Is this what Roosevelt called big stick diplomacy?” de Pulford questioned.

The account for the ambassador appears to have since ‘unliked’ the video.

Commenting on the scandal, the founder of Hong Kong Watch Benedict Rogers told Breitbart London: “Liu Xiaoming blocked me on Twitter a few weeks ago, and I am glad he did. If this is how he spends his time – when he’s not spreading mendacity or harassing critics – I would rather not see it.”

Ambassador Liu rose to international attention earlier this summer when he denied that the Chinese Communist Party is running concentration camps in Xinjiang after being shown footage that purported to show blindfolded and shaven Uyghur Muslims being loaded onto trains.

On Tuesday, a cross-party group of British MPs wrote a letter to Mr Liu to condemn the actions of the Chinese state, likening the footage to scenes witnessed in Nazi Germany.

The Chinese embassy in London was not available for comment when contacted by Breitbart London. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China has also been contacted for comment.

Red Guards in Britain: China Ambassador Calls on Chinese Students in UK to ‘Serve the Motherland’ https://t.co/sQO9oyim1Z — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 5, 2020

