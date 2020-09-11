Great Britain Extends Condolences on ‘America’s Darkest of Days’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has extended Britain’s condolences to the victims of the September 11th terrorist attacks on “America’s darkest of days.”

“Today we remember all those who died, those who survived, and those who continue to grieve on America’s darkest of days,” Johnson said in a message of remembrance shared on social media.

“We will never forget those who lost their lives on 9/11 — 19 years ago today,” added Britain’s Foreign and Commonwealth Secretary, Dominic Raab.

“My thoughts are with their families & friends who, in the face of such appalling loss, showed such courage. We stand with our American friends in our determination to promote peace & stability,” he said.

Fully 67 Britons and eleven people with close ties to Britain lost their lives on September 11th, many of them IT workers, brokers, and so on employed in the Twin Towers. Others were visiting relatives, some only there to attend conferences and seminars at locations including the iconic Windows on the World restaurant atop the North Tower.

This makes September 11th the most deadly radical Islamic terrorist attack for the United Kingdom of recent years, with fatalities surpassing the death tolls for the 7/7 suicide bombings against buses and subway trains in 2005 (52, minus the four bombers) and the Ariana Grande concert bombing in 2017 (22, minus bomber Salman Abedi).

