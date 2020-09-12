The British public should be “educated” on the benefits of promoting LGBT lessons to young children, pollsters have said, after it emerged that 40 per cent of people disagree with new LGBT teaching policy.

Research company Kantar expressed dismay over the figure after a survey showed that while more than nine people in ten (91 per cent) said they were accepting of homosexual and bisexual people, just four in ten (38 per cent) believed that LGBT lifestyles should be promoted to six-year-olds.

It also revealed that 40 per cent of Britons thought it was “inappropriate” to teach six-year-olds about transgenderism.

Craig Watkins, British chief executive of Kantar’s public division, said the figures show Britain has “come a long way” but that “social progress is not guaranteed”.

“Although we see high levels of comfort of LGB people in community leadership roles … there is more work to be done on the acceptance of the transgender community in UK society,” the Gay Times reported him as saying.

“We hope that the provision of evidence of this nature enables constructive dialogue about how much further there is to go to see full equality.”

The poll results came as new rules brought in by the so-called Conservative government mean schools in England will be forced to hold mandatory “LGBT-inclusive” sex education including the promotion of gender ideology.

Parents in a multicultural area of Birmingham, where a curriculum to promote LGBT lifestyles was being piloted by an activist headmaster, withdrew their children from school in 2018 in protest at what mostly Muslim families described as the “aggressive” promotion of homosexuality in the classroom.

Asserting that “there is a large minority who need to be persuaded” that young children should be taught about LGBT lifestyles, Watkins told the Thomas Reuters foundation: “If you take the events in Birmingham we saw a visceral reaction to it from parents that the government needs to be thinking about, because that is not an outlier view.”

Last month, Breitbart London reported concerns over the new, “LGBT-inclusive” RSE (relationships and sex education) requirements, after it emerged that the government had funded a “toolkit” including a game where children roll a dice featuring words including “anus” and “mouth” and talk through the sexual acts it would be possible to carry out using the two body parts.

An investigation into the toolkit, which is promoted as “a fully planned out and resourced four lesson/session pack” that helps schools meet their “statutory requirements to deliver LGBT+ inclusive RSE”, found that “anal sex is a constant feature” of the pack, which also demands that children “use the phrase ‘a person with a vagina’ rather than ‘a woman’s vagina’ and ‘a person with a penis’ rather than a ‘man’s penis’”.

Critics complained that the resource “prematurely sexualises” children, with one peer noting that the toolkit highlights wider problems with the requirement to teach ‘LGBT inclusive’ ideology in schools, including that the new guidelines “abdicate [responsibility for what gets taught] to minority interest lobby groups”.

