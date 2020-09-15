Longtime anti-racism campaigner Stafford Scott claimed that Labour Party controlled councils in London are the most prejudiced against “black boys” and that riots and destruction are a result of failures of economic policy.

On Saturday, Mr Scott led a Black Lives Matter protest outside the headquarters of London’s Metropolitan Police Service (MPS), Scotland Yard, calling for the resignation or firing of Met Police Chief Cressida Dick.

In a Breitbart London exclusive video, Scott said that over-policing of black neighbourhoods in the UK and the social ramifications of economic policies such as austerity were the main drivers of the violence and crime committed by young black men and boys.

The veteran black activist was one of the leaders of the protest on Tottenham Police station that preceded the 2011 riots following the police shooting of Mark Duggan during a police stop and search.

Scott said that following the riots, the government funnelled money into areas to target gang crime, which he claimed disproportionately impacted black youths.

Watch: BLM Protesters Chant ‘F*ck The Police’, Call for Commissioner to Resign https://t.co/1f93mukKbw — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) September 14, 2020

“The government said to these cash-strapped local authorities, in a time of austerity, if you identify the little negroes for us, we will give you extra money. If you help us to target little black boys — powerless to stop you, powerless to stand up — if you help us to target them, we will give you extra money,” Scott told the crowd.

In a candid admission, Scott added: “Where are those cameras? The worst councils that targeted little black boys are Labour [Party] authorities. Let me tell you again: The worst councils that targeted little black boys are Labour authorities, like Lambeth, like Lewisham, like my own council Haringey and Hackney.”

He explained that “black boys have no value unless we create them into mobsters, gangsters, and people that fear the system”.

Scott concluded by saying that the black community in the UK has “no allies” and that there is “no justice, there is just us”, before leading the crowd in the standard BLM chant of “no justice, no peace”.

Exclusive Video: ‘F*ck Keir Starmer’: British BLM Activist Says Black People Should Abandon the Labour Party https://t.co/fLRa5AodVf — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 14, 2020

Since the ascension of Sir Keir Starmer, the former head of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), as the leader of the Labour Party, there has been a noticeable shift in attitudes towards Britain’s left-wing party from black street activists in London.

In June, a Black Lives Matter activist was filmed by Breitbart London shouting “F*ck Keir Starmer” at a protest in London’s Hyde Park. He told the crowd that the Labour leader was a racist, who built his career “on the backs of black men and persecuting them”.

“Labour has done nothing, people. They barely do anything. They don’t really care about us. We need to take our vote somewhere else,” he added.

That “somewhere else” may come in the form of the Taking The Initiative Party (TTIP), which was announced in August by black radical activist Sasha Johnson, who claimed that the leadership of the party will be exclusively black.

Ms Johnson has described minority figures in the Labour Party, such as Sadiq Khan, David Lammy, and Diane Abbott as “tokenistic”.

In July, Sasha Johnson was filmed by Breitbart London pronouncing that the police in the UK are no “different from the KKK”, going on to call for the creation of a “black militia” to combat racism.

“I’m not saying it because I want people to fear and think we’re coming violent. What we’re saying is: you push we push, you fight we fight. Peace is not peace until you recognise our life, and we’re not gonna lay down anymore,” Johnson said.

Douglas Murray Slams BLM Activists in Breitbart Viral Video as ‘Demagogues and Racists’ https://t.co/0T5k5QkJXZ — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 28, 2020

Follow Kurt Zindulka on Twitter at @KurtZindulka