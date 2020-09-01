Sasha Johnson, a leader of the Oxford branch of Black Lives Matter, announced on Sunday the formation of what she termed “the first black-led political party in the UK”.

At a so-called Million Man March in London — which saw approximately four hundred activists join — Ms Johnson unveiled her new political party, the Taking The Initiative Party (TTIP).

In a video released by the conservative student organisation Turning Point UK, the far-left activist said that though the leadership of the new party will be black, she claimed: “This isn’t just a party for black people though, it’s a party for the working class.”

“We are tired of being let down by Labour, Conservatives, and Lib-Dem and all of them. We want our own political party, one that reflects the multicultural nation that we have become,” she said.

The black radical activist then led a chant with her supporters, shouting “Power, power… by any means necessary.”

In comments reported by the London Evening Standard, Johnson went on to say: “As a people, we’re not going to stop until we have equal rights and justice. Our message is listen to us, hear our words, we want sustainable and tangible change.

“We don’t just want tokenistic promises, we don’t want it to come from a hegemonic standpoint. We want it to be for the people.”

Later on at the rally, Black Lives Matter activists were filmed raising the British flag covered in blood on the streets of the British capital, as they sang “mamma, mamma don’t you cry, we will march until we die… mamma, mamma don’t you know, the police has got to go”.

It is currently unclear what role Sasha Johnson will play in the newly founded party, as the Taking The Initiative Party said that it will announce its Executive Leadership Committee in September.

In the party constitution, TTIP pronounced that the goal of the party will be “to help all local people, without regard to party or any other factor, to secure their rights and to protect them against oppression; and to promote diversity of cultures within the party and to represent the interests of under-represented groups in the locality.”

In July, Sasha Johnson was captured in a viral Breitbart London exclusive video calling for “revolution” and proclaiming that the police in Britain are no “different from the KKK“.

The Black Lives Matter activist went on to call for a creation of a “black militia”, saying: “I’m not saying it because I want people to fear and think we’re coming violent. What we’re saying is: you push we push, you fight we fight. Peace is not peace until you recognise our life, and we’re not gonna lay down anymore.”

Responding to the Breitbart News viral video, Douglas Murray, author of The Madness of Crowds and The Strange Death of Europe, described Johnson as a “Che Guevara guerrilla leader“.

“She’s play-acting revolutionaryism… Everything about the way she presents herself and the way she and her friends speak and present themselves is as people who want to play-act as revolutionaries,” Murray said.

In June, Johnson was filmed in another Breitbart London video, proclaiming that “racism only exists because of capitalism”.

She called for black people “to cut off their money, we need to make a bigger challenge, stop paying our taxes, stop turning up to their workplace,” adding: “if we can strike for climate, we can strike for black lives”.

