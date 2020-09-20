Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) has made another two arrests connected to the abuse of nine girls in the grooming gang hotspot of Rotherham.

The NCA, roughly equivalent to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the United States, executed the arrests of two 36-year-old men in South Yorkshire as part of Operation Stovewood, which is seeking to bring justice to victims of grooming gangs whose abuse was ignored by the authorities for many years.

According to the NCA, this means that fully “13 suspects, five of whom have been arrested in the last four weeks” have been arrested in connection with the abuse of these particular girls, aged 14-15 at the time, with roughly 150 people arrested as part of Operation Stovewood as a whole.

“The pace at which we are investigating previous sexual violence and abuse of children in Rotherham is not abating. We are continuing to make arrests of further suspects as our investigations move forward,” commented Philip Marshall, the senior investigating officer for Operation Stovewood.

“Victims and survivors can be reassured that we are here to listen to you and to support you. You will be taken seriously, and we will seek justice for you,” Marshall added.

