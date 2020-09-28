A group of illegal migrants have spoken publicly to complain about the conditions in the recently opened migrant camp in Folkestone, Kent, claiming that the supposedly poor conditions make them regret illegally travelling to the UK from France.

The record numbers of illegal aliens pouring across the English Channel from France forced the Home Office this month to commandeer a former military barracks in Kent to house the migrants, while they apply for asylum.

Last week, over 400 migrants were moved from their hotel accommodations to the Napier Barracks, and the Home Office is reportedly planning on opening a second camp in a former Ministry of Defence site in Wales to house an additional 250 migrants.

Four Sudanese nationals, who are being housed in the camp in Kent, south-east England, admitted in an interview with the Daily Mail that they “wish we had stayed in France”.

The four migrants, Amin Adam, Mohammed, Hussain Abu-Bakr Mohammed, and Yassin Mohammed were brought ashore by UK Border Force two months ago after they illegally crossed the English Channel in a small rubber boat.

One of the illegal aliens, Amin Adam, complained about the conditions in the camp, saying that the migrants are being “kept like animals in pens”.

“The food is no good. There is only one toilet. I should have made my application [for asylum] in France,” he said.

“We have more rights here [in the UK] than in France. I want to go to school in England and work. But this place [the barracks] is no good,” Amin Adam added.

The four asylum seekers claimed that they are all in their 20s and 30s and that they fled the Darfur region of Sudan. After meeting in Calais, France, and sleeping rough in the notorious Jungle encampment for seven months, the four decided to cross the English Channel in a rubber boat they claim they found on the beach.

They were originally taken to a hotel in Slough, Berkshire, on the taxpayer’s dime before being some of the first migrants to be transferred to the camp in the Napier Barracks in Kent.

The Home Office claimed that by using barracks and other military installations to house migrants, they would be able to save the British taxpayer up to 50 per cent of what it would cost to keep them in hotels.

In July, Brexit Party leader turned investigative journalist Nigel Farage uncovered the fact that the government has been housing illegal migrants in hotels during the China virus crisis. Mr Farage later embarrassed the home secretary by revealing one of the migrant hotels was located in Priti Patel’s constituency.

The problems incurred by housing illegal migrants in hotels was tragically demonstrated in June when another Sudanese national went on a stabbing spree in Glasgow, stabbing six people including a police officer.

The migrant, Badreddin Abadlla Adam, had reportedly made similar complaints about his taxpayer-funded accommodation. Other migrants staying at the same hotel had complained about “limited WiFi” and being served “spaghetti and macaroni cheese all the time”, saying that the food was not “culturally appropriate”.

The number of migrants illegally travelling to the UK by boat is quickly approaching 7,000, more than three times the number in 2019. Last week, with the arrival of hundreds of more migrants, the month of September eclipsed the total number of illegals reported to have reached British shores last year.

